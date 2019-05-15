Arrest made in woman’s fatal shooting at a Charlotte hotel, police say

Police on Wednesday arrested a man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30-year-old woman at a Charlotte hotel.

Tyrena Inman was found shot April 28 in a room at the Extended Stay America in the 700 block of Yorkmont Road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release at the time. That’s near Billy Graham Parkway.

Paramedics pronounced Inman dead in the room, police said.

A man in the room also was shot and was treated for non-life threatening injuries at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, according to the CMPD release.

Police arrested 23-year-old Khdaius Amorae Marshall and interviewed him at CMPD headquarters. He was then taken into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and jailed on charges of murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, according to police.

Police are not saying what evidence led them to Marshall or what they believe was the motive behind the shootings.