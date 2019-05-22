Powerful storms could again deliver hail, damaging wind to Charlotte area Wednesday

Lightning Safety Tips with LeeAnn Allegretto Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a NOAA video about being safe when thunderstorms and lighting approach.

Another round of severe thunderstorms is expected to deliver hail and damaging wind to parts of the Charlotte region Wednesday afternoon and night, according to a hazardous weather bulletin from the National Weather Service.

“Isolated to scattered” storms could develop across the region from mid-afternoon through evening, according to the bulletin issued just before noon by the NWS office in Greer, S.C.

“Some of the storms will become strong with gusty winds and small hail,” NWS meteorologists said in the advisory. “A few might become severe with damaging wind gusts and large hail, mainly over Upstate South Carolina.”

The area under the hazardous weather threat also includes the S.C. and N.C. mountains and Greenville-Spartanburg, S.C.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The severe storms would precede what the NWS forecasts to be near record high temperatures in the Charlotte area through Memorial Day weekend.

Forecasters predict temperatures to soar into at least the mid-90s this week as tourists fill uptown Charlotte for the annual Speed Street festival. And even hotter weather is expected over Memorial Day weekend, approaching record highs.