Hospitalized UNCC shooting victim tweets his thanks, reports greatly improved health

UNCC shooting victim, Drew Pescaro takes his first steps in the hospital Drew Pescaro was wounded in a shooting at UNCC. After 13 days in the hospital, he posted a video of his first steps without a walker. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Drew Pescaro was wounded in a shooting at UNCC. After 13 days in the hospital, he posted a video of his first steps without a walker.

UNC Charlotte shooting victim Drew Pescaro, who was rehospitalized to treat infection from his injuries, declared in a tweet Friday that he was “in my best condition yet” after four days at Duke University Hospital in Durham.

“Everything is returning to normal but will be getting some blood today,” the student from Apex tweeted with a tumbs-up emjoi. “The fight continues @ Duke University Hospital.”





Students Reed Parlier, 19, of Midland, and Riley Howell, 21, of Waynesville, died when a gunman opened fire in their classroom in the Kennedy building on April 30.

Pescaro, 19, was among four students injured in the shooting. Students Rami Al-Ramadhan, of Saihat, Saudia Arabia, and Sean DeHart, of Apex, both 20, were previously released from the hospital.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Student Emily Houpt, 23, of Charlotte, the only graduating senior who was injured, received her diploma first during May 11 commencement exercises.

The 22-year-old suspect, former student Trystan Andrew Terrell, remains jailed on murder and other charges.





Pescaro was discharged on Monday from Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte but was rehospitalized in Durham to fight infection, he tweeted Wednesday.

Then came Friday morning’s tweet telling his 1,259 followers how much he’d improved.

Update:



I have been at Duke Hospital for 4 days and am in my best condition yet. Everything is returning to normal but will be getting some blood today. The fight continues @ Duke University Hospital https://t.co/3UFbmaWsu6 — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 24, 2019

In a separate tweet that morning, he expressed how “very appreciative” he was of all those involved in a Brews for Drew fundraiser at Raleigh Brewing Co. “I appreciate all of the support and my family does as well.”

Very appreciative of all of those involved with Brews for Drew at the @RaleighBrewing I appreciate all of the support and my family does as well — Drew Pescaro (@DrewP617) May 24, 2019