Man wins thousands with Powerball ticket from a Charlotte airport vending machine

A Charlotte man won a $100,000 Powerball prize with a ticket he bought from a vending machine in Charlotte Douglas International Airport, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Steven Rush won the prize in last Saturday’s drawing, lottery officials said in a news release.





Rush bought the winning $3 Power Play ticket at the lottery vending machine at Charlotte Bistro in the airport, officials said.

“His Quick Pick ticket matched four numbers and the Powerball – only one number away from winning the jackpot,” according to the release. “The 2x multiplier in the drawing multiplied Rush’s $50,000 prize to $100,000.”

After taxes, Rush netted $70,746, officials said.

Charles Jackson Jr., a 66-year-old grandfather from Cumberland County, won a $344.6 million prize in Saturday’s drawing, the largest jackpot in state history, The (Raleigh) News & Observer reported.