18-wheeler with no driver runs over man, killing him, Charlotte police say

A 57-year-old man died when an 18-wheeler with no driver ran over him in southwest Charlotte, police said.

Lynn Ray Patterson “had just finished loading a skid steer onto a trailer when the attached tractor began rolling backwards down the medium grade incline upon which it was parked,” according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The rig ran over Patterson just before 1:30 p.m., Tuesday near a home construction site in the 18300 block of Bessbrook Road, police said. That’s near Lake Wylie.

Police said they pronounced Patterson dead at the scene.

CMPD officers, State Highway Patrol troopers and investigators from the N.C. Department of Labor responded to investigate the death.

Police said the results of the investigation are preliminary and urged anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or CMPD at 704-432-2169.