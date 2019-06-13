Charlotte police officer charged with assault at a pool — the 4th cop charged in a month

A police car turns on its lights at Patrol South Friday. (Jan. 18, 2013) The Wichita Eagle

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer is accused of pushing a woman and slamming a gate on her ankle at a pool in an east Charlotte apartment complex, according to a CMPD news release on Thursday.

Officer Alex Milhazes, 29, was charged with simple assault in connection with Sunday’s incident in the 9500 block of Lucy Jane Lane, police said. That’s off Monroe Road.

He is the fourth CMPD officer charged with a crime in a month.

According to police, the victim said Milhazes identified himself as the apartment complex’s security officer when she was assaulted about 6 p.m. The victim appeared before a magistrate, who issued a criminal summons for Milhazes, according to the CMPD release.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Milhazes had been on unpaid administrative leave since Feb. 5 after an unrelated CMPD Internal Affairs investigation, according to Thursday’s news release. Police did not disclose details of the unrelated inquiry.

Milhazes was previously assigned to patrol in the Hickory Grove Division, police said. He was hired by CMPD on July 22, 2013.

A separate internal investigation is determining if Milhazes violated any CMPD policies or procedures, which is standard procedure after an officer is accused of a crime, according to the release from Rob Tufano, city of Charlotte public safety communications director.

Charlotte police officers charged

Milhazes is the latest officer to be charged with a crime since May 17.

▪ On May 17, CMPD Officer Robert Milton was charged with misdemeanor child abuse after he was accused of giving alcohol to two young children, the Observer reported.

▪ On May 31, CMPD Officer Joseph Carranti was charged with a misdemeanor of false imprisonment in an incident related to domestic violence.

▪ On June 5, Jonathan Knapp, a CMPD probationary police officer, was charged with driving while impaired and speeding by Pineville police and likely will be fired, according to a CMPD statement last week, the Observer reported.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.