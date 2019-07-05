Motorcyclist dies in Great Smoky Mountains on Fourth of July after losing control

PARKS3.NE.052504.CEL--CLINGMMAN’S DOME,NC--05/25/04--A road sign near the Cumberland Gap in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park warns drivers of the rough road ahead. Potholes clutter much of the road which has needed repaving for several years but funds haven’t been available due to budget cuts.STAFF PHOTO:CHUCK LIDDY CHUCK LIDDY, NEWS & OBSERVER

A motorcyclist was killed in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on the Fourth of July, after he lost control of his vehicle and launched a chain reaction-crash, according to the National Park Service.

The victim was identified as 50-year-old Clyde Anders Jr. of Pleasant Hill, Louisiana.

National Park Service investigators say the crash happened around noon Thursday on Newfound Gap Road, about 12 miles west of Cherokee, North Carolina.

Anders “lost control of his motorcycle, hit another motorcycle in front of him, and then veered into oncoming traffic where he collided with a small SUV,” officials said in a press release. “Anders died as a result of his injuries.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The crash forced the park to close the road for three hours during one of the busiest visitation days of the year.

It’s the second traffic fatality in the park in recent weeks.

On June 24, a 64-year-old man from Tennessee died when his Jeep collided with a fallen tree on Little River Road, the National Park Service said. The cause of death for Patrick Cook Elliott of Knoxville has not been released.