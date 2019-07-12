ECU makes it official. Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will sell alcohol to Pirates fans soon.

ECU will allow alcohol sales ECU joins UNC, NC State and UNCC as the latest North Carolina university to allow alcohol sales at athletic events. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK ECU joins UNC, NC State and UNCC as the latest North Carolina university to allow alcohol sales at athletic events.

East Carolina Pirates fans can carry their tailgate parties into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium this football season.

The ECU Board of Trustees voted unanimously Friday to approve the sale of beer and wine at athletic events, making it the fourth UNC university to adopt the new policy.

ECU’s goal is to sell alcohol in the football stadium and at Minges Colliseum for men’s and women’s basketball games starting this year and at Clark-LeClair Stadium for baseball games in the spring. ECU will sell beer and wine from two hours prior to game time and through end of third quarter.

ECU athletic director Jon Gilbert said it will “enhance our game-day experience for those who choose to partake in that endeavor” and increase revenue. ECU would be the 10th and final school in the American Athletic Conference to sell alcohol at its athletic venues.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

ECU’s home football opener is Sept. 7.

UNC-Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University will also start selling alcohol in their stadiums and arenas as early as this season. UNC Charlotte is giving it a one-year trial.

N.C. State Chancellor Randy Woodson and the UNCC board both cited examples from other athletic programs where alcohol-related incidents decreased after allowing alcohol to be sold at campus sporting events.

University leaders at UNC Greensboro, Appalachian State, UNC Wilmington, N.C. Central, N.C. A&T, UNC Asheville, Fayetteville State, Winston-Salem State and Elizabeth City State are still deciding what they’ll do.

UNC Pembroke is the only UNC system school to say no to alcohol sales at sporting events, but tailgating will continue there.

Universities across the state are able to amend their alcohol policies and change the game day experience for their fans because of a new law that allows alcohol to be sold in college stadiums and arenas that was signed in June.