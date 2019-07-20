Local
Man jumped off Lake Norman pontoon boat to swim. He never resurfaced, authorities say
Agencies urge safety when boating and driving
A man jumped off a Lake Norman pontoon boat to swim and never resurfaced Saturday afternoon, multiple media outlets reported.
The water was 59 feet deep where the man went in near Lake Norman State Park in Troutman, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported.
Emergency crews recovered the man’s body just before 6 p.m., the (Statesville) Record & Landmark reported.
Dozens of rescuers from numerous agencies responded after someone reported a missing boater at about 2:30 p.m., according to WSOC-TV.
About a dozen people were on the boat the time, WBTV reported.
The man’s name will be released after his family is notified, media outlets reported.
o
Comments