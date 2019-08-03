CLT airport passengers irate after thousands of Boy Scouts invade, delay flights

Screen shot of Twitter photo post

Charlotte airport passengers encountered exasperatingly long lines, packed terminals and countless flight delays as thousands of Boy Scouts crammed the airport after attending the World Scout Jamboree in West Virginia.

American Airlines officials said in a statement Saturday that they’d worked with World Scout Jamboree and Charlotte airport officials for weeks to prepare for the expected onslaught of scouts flying home on Friday.

“Unfortunately, getting the Scouts home today has been extremely challenging,” according to the airline statement. “Severe weather the night before resulted in numerous delays and cancellations and increased traffic in the lobby area, which became overcrowded.”

The Scouts “were staged” outside the airport and given water during the day Friday, according to the statement. American Airlines provided pizza at night for those in the lobby, and snacks and drinks at all of its special service counters on each concourse, officials said.

American, however, “had nothing to do with that staging, and we’re trying to get them through security as soon as possible,” airline spokeswoman Alexis Coello told The Charlotte Observer on Saturday afternoon.

“Nobody has been stranded,” she added, countering claims on social media and some news reports.

The airline, which is the dominant carrier at the airport, held more than 70 percent of its flights “to accommodate hundreds of passengers in case of delays that were caused by check-in and/or processing through security,” airline officials said in the statement.

Scouts unable to make their flights were put on the next available flight, according the American Airlines..

“We know it has been a long day for the Scouts and many of our passengers and we look forward to getting them to their final destination safely,” read the American Airlines statement.

That was little solace to local passengers caught up in the mayhem.

“The #CLT airport (“Like no place else!”) didn’t prepare for the 45,00 Boy Scouts flying out of here,” passenger Page Leggett complained on Twitter with a photo of a hundreds of Scouts jamming the airport. “And now I’m a victim of their poor planning. Stuck here for the foreseeable future.”

There are zillions of us who will be missing our flights, @AmericanAir. 45,000 scouts stranded at #CLT. No help when I call 800 #. Will miss flight. Other flights to Nashville today sold out. SOS. pic.twitter.com/xOKR7oIyN1 — Page Leggett (@PageLeggett) August 3, 2019

The airport urged passengers on Friday to show up three hours early.

If your flight is originating from #CLT this afternoon/evening/tomorrow, the Airport and @TSA recommend arriving three hours prior to your flight. Use the Hourly Deck for drop off/pick up. The first hour is free. — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) August 2, 2019

had In a statement Saturday, airport officials said they were “working closely with the airlines, partners and tenants to coordinate operations. Extra staff is on hand inside and outside the terminal to assist the large crowds.”

Said Coello, the airline spokeswoman: “American Airlines is doing the best they can with the situation they’ve been encountered with,” she said.

Boy Scouts of America officials did not reply to a request for comment emailed by the Observer to the organization’s public relations team on Saturday afternoon.

This year’s jamboree was the largest on record, with about 40,000 people in attendance, WVMetro.com reported.

This is a developing story.