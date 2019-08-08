Local

Killing at northwest Charlotte 7-Eleven may be linked to a second shooting, CMPD says

CMPD is at an Exxon on Brookshire Boulevard investigating after a person was killed in a shooting. (Source: WBTV)
One male was killed in northwest Charlotte early Thursday and another was wounded in a pair of shootings that may be connected, say investigators.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have not given the names of the two victims.

The homicide happened around 3:50 a.m. Thursday at a 7-Eleven in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near Lawton Road, according to a CMPD.

“Upon arrival, officers located a male with a gunshot wound inside of the 7-Eleven,” said a press release. “The victim was transported to Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.”

A second wounded male showed up “a short time later” about 3 miles south of the homicide scene, in the 1200 block of Saratoga Drive, police said in a release. His gunshot wounds were not life threatening, police said.

“At this time, the relationship between the two victims is unknown,” officials said in a release. “Detectives are speaking with all individuals involved and are not searching for any suspects.”

