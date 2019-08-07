Crime & Courts

1 dead as police respond to homicide on West Boulevard in Charlotte on Wednesday

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are at the scene of a homicide on Wednesday evening.

One person has been pronounced dead in the 1500 block of West Boulevard, police tweeted just after 5 p.m.

Police have released no other details, including how the person died or if they have a suspect.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

