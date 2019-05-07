Crime
Woman found dead in a submerged car in Catawba River. Police say someone killed her.
A 61-year-old woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle in the Catawba River, and police say someone killed her.
The body of Delia Aldridge Rick was discovered in a car in water off South New Hope Road at the Seven Oaks bridge at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, according to a Belmont Police Department news release on Tuesday night.
Officers arrived at the boat landing after someone reported seeing a vehicle in the water, police said.
Belmont and Gaston County police are not saying why they are treating Rick’s death as a homicide.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Belmont police Detective Angela Spataro at 704-829-4082 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.
