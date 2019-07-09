Crime & Courts
Lunchtime shooting at Steak ‘n Shake on South Boulevard leaves 1 dead, 2 gravely hurt
One person has died after a shooting at the Steak ‘n Shake
One person has died and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake in south Charlotte on Tuesday, Medic reported.
The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on South Boulevard, near Interstate 485 and a Lynx Blue Line station.
No officers were hurt, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted.
The person who was killed was declared “dead on arrival” at a hospital, according to Medic.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and other first responders are at the scene, which is across from Carolina Pavilion shopping center.
Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and his chief homicide prosecutor also are at the scene, according to Observer news partner WBTV.
This is a developing story.
Comments