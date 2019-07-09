Lunchtime shooting at Steak ‘n Shake on South Boulevard leaves 1 dead, 2 gravely hurt

One person has died after a shooting at the Steak ‘n Shake One person is dead and two others injured at Steak 'n Shake on South Boulevard. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK One person is dead and two others injured at Steak 'n Shake on South Boulevard.

One person has died and two others have life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a Steak ‘n Shake in south Charlotte on Tuesday, Medic reported.

The shooting happened at about 11:45 a.m. at the fast-food restaurant on South Boulevard, near Interstate 485 and a Lynx Blue Line station.

No officers were hurt, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tweeted.

Officers on the scene of a shooting incident that occurred in the 9700 the block of South Blvd. All officers are ok. More information will be released as additional details become available. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 9, 2019

The person who was killed was declared “dead on arrival” at a hospital, according to Medic.





Charlotte-Mecklenburg police and other first responders are at the scene, which is across from Carolina Pavilion shopping center.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Spencer Merriweather and his chief homicide prosecutor also are at the scene, according to Observer news partner WBTV.

DA Spencer Merriweather & Chief homicide prosecutor Bill Bunting just arrived on scene of shooting at South Blvd pic.twitter.com/LQW4sWRy7P — Nick Ochsner (@NickOchsnerWBTV) July 9, 2019

I’m at the scene of this shooting on South Boulevard. Several Steak ‘n Shake employees are clearly emotional and there’s a huge crowd of police https://t.co/yf0PTnzuNi pic.twitter.com/vjK1Ctocvu — Jane Wester (@janewester) July 9, 2019

This is a developing story.



