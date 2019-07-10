Charlotte police identify Steak ‘n Shake shooting victims and murder suspect

CMPD investigates latest homicide during shooting at Charlotte restaurant Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting at a Steak 'n Shake in south Charlotte where an employee was killed, and a suspect, along with one other person have life-threatening injuries. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a shooting at a Steak 'n Shake in south Charlotte where an employee was killed, and a suspect, along with one other person have life-threatening injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the fast-food restaurant employee who was shot and killed in an apparent robbery Tuesday, and the suspect who will be charged with his murder.

Darnell Harris, 48, died in the shooting at a south Charlotte Steak ‘n Shake restaurant, CMPD said Wednesday. A second victim, still hospitalized, was identified as Robert Carpenter Jr., 53. It’s not clear whether Carpenter was a restaurant employee.

Police said the Eddie Doh, 30, will be charged with murder, attempted murder, assault, armed robbery and other charges once he is released from a hospital.

Pineville police shot Doh when they responded to calls for help at the restaurant. CMPD said Doh shot both Harris and Carpenter.

