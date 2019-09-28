Gunshot victim found lying dead in Charlotte street, police say

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police homicide detectives are probing the shooting death of a male who was found lying in a street in west Charlotte early Saturday morning.

Police officers responded to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, in the 100 block of West Summit Avenue at about 2 a.m. Saturday, CMPD said in a release. Officers found the victim lying in the street near its intersection with South Tryon Street.

Medic pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police will release the victim’s name once his family has been notified.

Soon after the initial call, a second male appeared at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound that police say was sustained in the same incident.

Homicide detectives are canvassing the area in an attempt to find witnesses, CMPD said. CMPD said it will release further details as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.