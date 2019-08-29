Family of man killed by CMPD officers sues city for wrongful death

Synced 911 call, body cam reveal final moments in real time of Charlotte police killing man with hands raised GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-spe Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK GRAPHIC CONTENT: Body cam footage obtained by the Charlotte Observer through a court order reveals that CMPD shot and killed Rueben Galindo, 29, who had called 911 and said he had a gun but no bullets. A dispatcher told officers that a Spanish-spe

The family of a 29-year-old Charlotte man who was fatally shot by police in 2017 has sued two police officers and the city of Charlotte, saying he was killed by law enforcement, despite complying with officers’ commands that he raise his hands.

Rubin Galindo was shot by two Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers on Sept. 6, 2017.

Officer-worn body camera footage released later showed Galindo walking out of his apartment, verbally acknowledging the police officers, and raising his hands above his head. Police officers said Galindo was carrying the gun in one hand. Before the shooting, officers shouted commands in Spanish and in English for Galindo to show his hands, which Galindo appeared to be doing in the video.

Commands to drop the gun were shouted in English. Galindo could not speak English, his family’s lawyers say.

Azucena Zamorano, the life partner of Rubin Galindo, says in her lawsuit filed Wednesday that Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officers shot Galindo “in the chest and head and killed him instantly with his hands still raised above his head.”

The lawsuit argues Galindo posed no threat to either police officers, neighbors, or his partner and child in the apartment. Galindo had previously been treated for having paranoid thoughts and had been taken, a month prior to the shooting, to a hospital by CMPD officers “without incident,” according to the lawsuit.

Zamorano’s attorneys are Luke Largess, of Charlotte law firm Tin, Fulton, Walker & Owen and Brian R. Hochman Butler, of Quinn & Hochman. The attorneys say the officers and the city are responsible for wrongful death and emotional distress. Galindo and Zamorano’s daughter 4-month-old daughter was inside their apartment at the time he was shot.

The Observer previously reported that Galindo had called 911 earlier that night, saying he wanted to turn himself in and that he had a gun, but no bullets, that he wanted to hand over to police.

Galindo had also been drinking alcohol that night, a toxicology report would later show. Galindo’s reference to a 911 dispatcher that he wanted to turn himself in was reference to an earlier arrest and pending court date related to a misdemeanor charge of pointing a gun at someone with whom he’d argued.

Two months after the shooting, then-Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray said his office investigated the use of deadly force and ruled Galindo’s death was a justified shooting. Officers involved in the shooting, David Guerra and Courtney Suggs, were not charged.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.