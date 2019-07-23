Police chief, review board to discuss major changes to CMPD’s deadly force policy

CMPD Chief Putney addresses the media after release of body cam video Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney talks to the media after release of body cam video in the Danquirs Franklin case. Putney also addressed how police are trained, as well as what the public should do during an encounter with police. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Kerr Putney talks to the media after release of body cam video in the Danquirs Franklin case. Putney also addressed how police are trained, as well as what the public should do during an encounter with police.

The Citizens Review Board is calling for a number of changes to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s use of force policies, and CMPD Chief Kerr Putney is expected to meet with the board Tuesday afternoon.

Police are under no obligation to accept recommendations from the 11-member board, which advises the police department and hears allegations of police misconduct. Putney invited board members to draft changes to the use of force policies in June, and they sent him their draft July 15.

Putney is expected to discuss the draft with board members at the Tuesday afternoon meeting and potentially take their ideas back to the police department for further consideration.

In the draft, the board rewrote and expanded on nearly 20 pages of existing CMPD policies, covering the use of deadly force along with the use of less lethal force and Tasers.

Unlike CMPD’s current deadly force policy, the board’s draft directly urges officers to try to de-escalate situations if time allows.

Officers should try to calm people down and position themselves at a safe distance or behind a shield if they can, according to the draft policy, to create a slower-moving, safer situation.

“An armed person shall not automatically be deemed an immediate threat simply by virtue of being armed,” the draft policy states.

Putney has repeatedly said that the presence of a weapon reduces CMPD officers’ options.

“It’s hard to de-escalate when you don’t get communication and cooperation,” he said at an April press conference following the death of Danquirs Franklin, a man who appeared to be lowering a gun toward the ground when he was shot and killed by a CMPD officer. The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office has not yet ruled on the Franklin case.

Post-shooting investigation

Every CMPD shooting leads to two parallel but separate investigations: a criminal investigation and an internal analysis of whether the officer followed department policy.

It’s common for other North Carolina police departments to ask the State Bureau of Investigation or another outside organization to conduct its police shooting investigations. CMPD has kept those investigations in-house, except when the victim’s family requests SBI involvement.

Putney has said CMPD has such strong investigative technology that it makes sense for the department to do its own investigations, but the draft policy would change that.

“The Department shall request that an independent agency investigate all uses of deadly force by Department officers concurrent with the Department’s investigation,” the draft policy states.

The draft policy also sets out a specific timeline for when officers should be interviewed after a shooting. For both internal and criminal investigations, the officer should be interviewed by the end of their shift or at least within 24 hours “when possible,” according to the draft policy.

First aid policy

The draft policy would also increase officers’ obligation to provide medical aid to people they’ve injured.

The current CMPD policy directs an officer to apply “any first aid he or she is trained and certified to apply.” Officers have been criticized in recent years for failing to provide aid immediately after shootings, including in the Franklin case.

Putney has said bullet wounds to the torso are complex and require expert medical care that officers aren’t trained to provide. They’re trained in CPR, for example, but medical experts say CPR can be dangerous for gunshot victims.

In the draft policy, officers are told to give “other medical aid, as is reasonable based on the circumstances of the encounter, whether or not (the officer is) trained and certified.”

The draft policies are intended to promote a “guardian mentality” rather than a warrior mentality at CMPD, according to a letter to Putney from Charlotte attorney Julian Wright, who advises the board.