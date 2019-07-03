Man killed by CMPD officer at Burger King was shot at least twice, autopsy says

Full body camera video shows what happened after the shooting of Danquirs Franklin GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK GRAPHIC CONTENT: Watch the full body camera of Officer Wende Kerl who shot and killed Danquirs Franklin at Burger King on Beatties Ford Road on March 25, 2019.

Danquirs Franklin, who was shot and killed by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer at a Beatties Ford Road Burger King in March, died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office has determined.

Franklin had three gunshot wounds, one to his arm and two to his abdomen, according to his autopsy. The medical examiner found two of the wounds were likely caused by the same bullet passing through his arm and then into his torso, according to his autopsy.

In a video recorded by CMPD Officer Wende Kerl’s body camera, Franklin appeared to be lowering a gun toward the ground when Kerl shot him. She was responding to 911 calls about a man with a gun behaving in a threatening way at the Burger King.

The Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office is still reviewing the shooting.

The district attorney’s decision on whether Kerl will be charged with any crimes is likely to be released by the end of this month. The DA’s office received the shooting file in late April, and the review of a police shooting usually takes less than 90 days, according to a spokeswoman.

Kerl is on paid administrative assignment with the police department, according to a spokesman.