‘His life is not in vain’: Family, mourners remember Danquirs Franklin

Shirley Gomillion grabbed a piece of pink chalk, retracing the marks that had been etched onto the concrete floor of Marshall Park.

In the two weeks since an anti-violence rally here, the words “Danquirs Franklin, rest in power” had faded. But only a little.

“It’s symbolic in memories of him,” Gomillion said, laying down stones and pink carnations along the curves of the heart. “It’s a sign that he’s looking down.”

Below, in yellow, she scribbled: His life mattered.

That was the message here on Thursday at a candlelight vigil to honor Franklin, a black man who was killed by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Wende Kerl last month in an incident at a west Charlotte Burger King that’s struck a nerve across Charlotte.





Activists have criticized Kerl for failing to use de-escalation tactics. And they’ve blasted the police for at first releasing only a few minutes from her body camera — and not mentioning they had withheld the rest. Police, meanwhile, have said they were responding to two 911 calls from the Burger King about an armed man — who they say was Franklin.

But as a few dozen mourners and family members held candles and stood around the heart, all that mattered was the 27-year-old’s legacy.

“He was a big kid at heart,” his aunt, Tamara Hope, told the crowd. “He was just a gentle giant. When you saw him, he had a huge smile on his face.”

Franklin loved working out with his cousins, and playing basketball, and Marvel comics, she said. He would have loved to see the Avengers movie coming out Friday.

Stephanie Coleman, another aunt, said her nephew had falsely been portrayed as a violent gang-banger.

“He was a caring, kind guy,” she said. “He cared about people and he loved his family.”

Amid so much violence, Coleman said it was time to unite around his memory, to celebrate Franklin. And she said she remained hopeful that his death would mean fewer incidents like it.





“It’s going to make a change. His life is not in vain,” she said. “We don’t know who’s next. Hopefully, this right here is going to put a stop to it.”

Standing in a circle, the crowd recited, in unison, the words written beside them in chalk: “Danquirs Franklin. Rest in power.”