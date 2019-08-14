Crime & Courts
Police arrest teen accused of shooting into a Charlotte home, killing another teen
CMPD Chief Putney: We have young people grabbing guns to solve minor conflicts
Police arrested a teenager on Wednesday accused of firing bullets into a north Charlotte home, killing another teen.
The victim, 16-year-old Jayvon Christopher Goolsby, was apparently going about his early morning routine before school when he was killed on June 5, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Bryan Crum said at the time.
Police arrested 16-year-old Cameron Terrell Holden of Charlotte. He is charged with murder and eight counts of shooting into an occupied property, according to a CMPD news release.
Crum said in June that seven people were in the home in the 6200 block of Ohaus Court when shots were fired into the house at 5:43 a.m. that Wednesday, The Charlotte Observer previously reported.
Police believe the house was targeted, but it’s unclear why, according to the lieutenant.
