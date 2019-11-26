For hours, he fought for his life. Teen becomes Charlotte’s 100th homicide victim.

A teenager who fought for his life for hours after being shot became Charlotte’s 100th homicide victim on Tuesday, police said.

Nathaniel Lee Isenhour, 19, died at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officials said. The shooting happened Monday around 10 p.m. on University City Boulevard. According to information from police, the shooting happened near a busy shopping center.

Someone called 911 to report “shots fired” and when CMPD officers arrived, they found neither a victim nor a shooter, authorities said. Soon after, hospital staff notified police of a gunshot wound victim at Atrium Health University City Hospital. Isenhour was transferred to Carolinas Medical Center Atrium Health with life-threatening injuries, police said. He was pronounced dead at the hospital Tuesday morning.

Police on Tuesday afternoon continued to search for witnesses and did not say if they have a suspect.

2019 homicides in Charlotte

The city last saw 100 homicides in 1993.

CMPD Chief Kerr Putney told the Observer in recent interviews that he and his top command have raised the alert all year about rising violence.

According to CMPD data, 80 percent of Charlotte’s homicide victims this year were killed by gunfire. Others were stabbed, beaten or hit by a vehicle.

Violent crime has increased particularly among teens, who account for many of those charged in the city’s homicides, he said.

In many cases, police said, relatively minor disputes turned into gun violence and murders in Charlotte.

Sometimes it’s a “quick hot temper,” Putney told the Observer. Other times, young adults and teens are pulling the trigger after weeks of back-and-forth arguing both online and in person.

Teaching children and teens how to resolve conflicts without violence is among many ways the department tries proactively to curb crime, Putney said. So is emphasizing mediation and de-escalation, he said.

In many cases of violence, however, those arrested have lengthy criminal histories, and Putney said his officers too often find themselves charging suspects who ultimately never see jail time. Or, they are permitted by the courts and prosecutors to plead guilty to lesser sentences, according to the chief.

In a recent investigation, The Charlotte Observer found that prosecutors in Mecklenburg County are dismissing more than two thirds of gun charges. Reporters examined criminal records of the nearly 300 people charged with murder in the county, finding that more than half of them had prior weapons charges. Of those, the Observer’s investigation found that 30 would have been in prison at the time of the murder had they been convicted in court rather than seen their prior gun charge dismissed.

“We have to be serious about repeat violent offenders in this jurisdiction,” Putney told the Observer this fall. “The system is failing our public in the area of accountability.”

Staff Writer Gavin Off contributed.