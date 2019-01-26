Crime

Woman found fatally shot in car on Charlotte road; 2nd homicide victim in an hour

By Joe Marusak

January 26, 2019 01:17 PM

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do

Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Up Next
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Charlotte, NC

Two women were found shot in a car, one fatally, on a Charlotte road Friday night, while a man was killed an hour later in another part of the city, police said.

Police said Harriet Witherspoon Cromartie, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene in the 4500 block of Wynbrook Way in north Charlotte.

Medic took the other woman in the car to the hospital, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police haven’t released her name or condition, or if they have a suspect or motive.

The women were shot at about 8 p.m. Friday, police said.

Just before 9 p.m., a man whom police later identified as Christopher Jamil Moore, 22, was found with a gunshot wound in a parking lot in the 7000 block of Lawyers Road. Moore was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.



.

Joe Marusak

Joe Marusak has been a reporter for The Charlotte Observer since 1989 covering the people, municipalities and major news events of the region, and was a news bureau editor for the paper. He currently reports on breaking news.

  Comments  

things to do