Charlotte grandmother prayed for a lottery win. The result left her in tears.

How one store owner won the N.C. lottery 36 times An Observer investigation uncovered dozens of N.C. lottery retailers or employees — the gatekeepers to potential fortunes — who beat improbable odds time and again to collect significant prizes at their own stores. Here's how unlikely that can be. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Observer investigation uncovered dozens of N.C. lottery retailers or employees — the gatekeepers to potential fortunes — who beat improbable odds time and again to collect significant prizes at their own stores. Here's how unlikely that can be.

Charlotte grandmother Wendy Johnson never expected to win a prize in a second-chance NC lottery game drawing, but she prayed anyway and ended up winning $1 million.

Even when someone from the lottery called her after Wednesday’s $300 million Supreme Riches second-chance drawing, “I actually thought I’d won one of the smaller drawings,” according to a lottery news release on Friday.

“Oh my God!” she told the caller from the lottery. “You’re kidding me. My heart’s beating so fast. I have tears streaming down my face I’m so happy. Oh my gosh. I‘m so happy I want to scream.”

Her entry was chosen from 983,012 in the drawing, according to the release. She beat odds of 1 in 2.14 million, according to the lottery’s website.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Johnson was shopping for flowers at an A.C. Moore store when she got the call on Thursday morning. She claimed her prize hours later at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

She could choose a $1 million annuity with 20 payments of $50,000 a year, or a $600,000 lump sum. She chose the lump sum and took home $424,500 after tax withholdings, officials said.

The grandmother of two told lottery officials she will use the money to buy a new house and “take care of her children and grandchildren,” according to the release.

Wednesday’s drawing was the first of four second-chance drawings associated with the $30 ticket that started in April, lottery officials said. Four other people won $10,000 and 50 won $200, according to the release.