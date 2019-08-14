Police officer shoots suspect at Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Gastonia, NC

Sources say an officer-involved shooting happened near a Buffalo Wild Wings in Gastonia Tuesday night.

According to Gaston Communications, the incident happened near the Buffalo Wild Wings off Cox Road.

Officials confirmed that shots were fired, but did not say by who and did not give any information about injuries.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene. Officers closed the road to traffic at Gaston Mall Drive and Cox Road.

There’s no word on suspects, arrests or what led up to in the incident. Gastonia City Police are handling the investigation.

A person who appeared to be inside the restaurant tweeted a picture in replay to a WBTV reporter Tuesday night.

This is a developing story and no further information was released.