Customer fatally shoots teen armed robbery suspect at Charlotte 7-Eleven, police say

A customer fatally shot a teenage armed robbery suspect at a 7-Eleven in northwest Charlotte early Thursday and shot and injured a second teen suspect, police said.

Police said 16-year-old suspect Qwanterrius Stafford was taken to Carolinas Medical Center and pronounced dead after the shooting in the 4800 block of Brookshire Boulevard.

The second suspect, 17-year-old Brenna Harris, was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Harris had left the 7-Eleven and soon showed up on Saratoga Drive, about 3 miles south of the store. Medic took him to the hospital, according to CMPD.

Harris was later released from the hospital, interviewed at police headquarters and jailed on charges of attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, and armed robbery from a person.

Police said in the release that after he was robbed of his wallet at gunpoint in the store, the customer “perceived a lethal threat and pulled a concealed handgun and fired it at both Stafford and Harris.”

Police recovered two handguns in the store. Stafford had one of the guns during the attempted robbery, and the other belonged to the customer, according to the CMPD release. Police did not release the customer’s name.

Late Thursday, police were at the scene of another fatal shooting, in the 1400 block of Ventura Way Drive, near Interstate 85 in north Charlotte.

Just before 9 p.m., officers found a male with a gunshot wound in an apartment, according to a police news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police were searching for witnesses and asked that anyone with information call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.