Police charge teen in connection with fatal shooting at southwest Charlotte motel

Police have arrested a 16-year-old in connection with the July 24 fatal shooting of a man outside a southwest Charlotte motel room.

Officers found 44-year-old Charles Fullington with a gunshot wound after responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. Observer news partner WBTV identified the motel as the City Inn.

On Thursday, police said Dominique Rorie was arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a handgun by a minor.

Police are not disclosing further details of the shooting or saying why Rorie was charged with involuntary manslaughter.

In a news release at the time of the shooting, police said “everyone involved in the incident are known acquaintances” and that officers interviewed “everyone involved.”

According to the release, police intended to turn over the results of their investigation to the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office “for an independent review.”