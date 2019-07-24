1 dead in southwest Charlotte motel shooting, police say

Records show highs, lows for Charlotte homicides Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Police in Charlotte, N.C. have been tracking homicides since 1971. Here’s how recent numbers compare.

A gunshot wound victim died at the hospital Wednesday night after police found him outside a southwest Charlotte motel room.

Police found the victim after responding to a call about an assault with a deadly weapon in the 7900 block of Nations Ford Road about 5:30 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. He died at Carolinas Medical Center, police said.

Police said they will release the victim’s name and age once his family is notified.

CMPD detectives were searching the area for more witnesses but “are not looking for any additional suspects in reference to this cases,” according to the release.

Police have yet to say if they have identified a suspect or suspects, what they believe led to the shooting and whether the victim knew the shooter. Police also have not named the motel.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story.