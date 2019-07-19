Crime & Courts
Person found fatally shot in a car that smashed into a Charlotte home, cops say
A person with a fatal gunshot wound was found in a car that smashed into a Charlotte home on Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said.
Police have not identified the person found in the car in the 13900 block of Pinyon Pine Lane, off Harrisburg Road in the eastern end of the county. Medic pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to a CMPD news release.
Officers and Charlotte firefighters responded to the home just after 9 a.m. and were canvassing the area for witnesses.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.
This is a developing story.
