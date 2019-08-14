Busy south Charlotte road closed after tree collapses onto power lines, police say

Storm damage in Charlotte Powerful storms downed trees and power lines causing power outages and property damage across the Charlotte area. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Powerful storms downed trees and power lines causing power outages and property damage across the Charlotte area.

A busy south Charlotte road remained closed late Wednesday after a tree toppled onto power lines, police said.

Carmel Road was shut down at Sharon View Road after the tree collapsed onto the lines about 6:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andy Harris said in an email just after 8 p.m.

Harris said he did not know when the road might reopen.

Duke Energy’s online outages map showed no one without electricity late Wednesday near where the tree fell.

