Busy south Charlotte road closed after tree collapses onto power lines, police say
Storm damage in Charlotte
A busy south Charlotte road remained closed late Wednesday after a tree toppled onto power lines, police said.
Carmel Road was shut down at Sharon View Road after the tree collapsed onto the lines about 6:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andy Harris said in an email just after 8 p.m.
Harris said he did not know when the road might reopen.
Duke Energy’s online outages map showed no one without electricity late Wednesday near where the tree fell.
