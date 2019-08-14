Local

Busy south Charlotte road closed after tree collapses onto power lines, police say

A busy south Charlotte road remained closed late Wednesday after a tree toppled onto power lines, police said.

Carmel Road was shut down at Sharon View Road after the tree collapsed onto the lines about 6:30 p.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Andy Harris said in an email just after 8 p.m.

Harris said he did not know when the road might reopen.

Duke Energy’s online outages map showed no one without electricity late Wednesday near where the tree fell.

