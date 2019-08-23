Crazed fox darts from woods to attack a North Carolina homeowner in his yard, cops say

Video shows rabid coyote attacking car An aggressive, rabid coyote attacks John Schroter's car in Huntersville. The Huntersville Police Department later tracked and killed the coyote. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An aggressive, rabid coyote attacks John Schroter's car in Huntersville. The Huntersville Police Department later tracked and killed the coyote.

A crazed fox darted from woods to attack a North Carolina homeowner in his yard, biting the startled man in his leg, police said.

The fox later tested positive for rabies, according to a Gaston County Police Department Facebook post.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday, the man was outside his home in the 100 block of Pindal Circle in the town of Dallas when the fox bit him on the back of his leg, police said. Pindal Circle is off Alexis High Shoals Road.

Workers from Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement impounded and killed the fox, and had it tested for rabies at the N.C. Laboratory of Public Health in Raleigh. The fox was the fourth confirmed rabies case of the year in Gaston County, according to police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Charlotte Observer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The victim is receiving “post-exposure treatment” to kill the rabies virus, according to the police news release.

SHARE COPY LINK Although not that common, rabies is a serious concern among mammals.