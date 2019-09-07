Emergency divers to resume search for 22-year-old Lake Norman drowning victim

Charlotte Fire Department Talks About Water Safety Battalion Chief Tim Rogers, members of the Charlotte Fire Department Station 38 dive team, and the West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department talked about water safety, the dangers of jumping off local bridges, and how CFD and its partners respond Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Battalion Chief Tim Rogers, members of the Charlotte Fire Department Station 38 dive team, and the West Mecklenburg Volunteer Fire Department talked about water safety, the dangers of jumping off local bridges, and how CFD and its partners respond

A Charlotte Fire Department dive team and other emergency responders suspended their search for a 22-year-old drowning victim on Lake Norman Saturday.

The man drowned after his life jacket slipped off, Charlotte Observer news partner WBTV reported, citing officers from the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, The commission leads investigations into deaths on the state’s waterways.

The man had been with nine friends on a boat in the Hagers Creek area of the lake in southern Iredell County when he jumped into the water, multiple media outlets reported.

Crews used helicopters and sonar during the five-hour search, WSOC-TV reported. They suspended the search at about 9 p.m. and will return to the lake at 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the station.

The victim went into water 18 feet deep at about 4 p.m., WCNC reported. Two people drowned in the same area last July 4, according to the station.

The boat was off Barksdale Lane, which is off McKendree Church Road, authorities said.

This is a developing story.