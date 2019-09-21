CMS high school student hit by car in a crosswalk has died, police say

Can pedestrians feel safe in a car-loving state? A Wake Tech student was hit by a car even though she crossed the street in a crosswalk, with the walking signal. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A Wake Tech student was hit by a car even though she crossed the street in a crosswalk, with the walking signal.

A 16-year-old Garinger High School student who was hit by a driver in a crosswalk has died, police said.

Israel David Plyler was pronounced dead Saturday afternoon at Carolinas Medical Center, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said they are still investigating the circumstances of Thursdsay’s crash. They asked that anyone who saw what happened or has any information about the case to call CMPD at 704-432-2169 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

The student was hit just before 2:30 p.m. in a marked crosswalk in a posted 25-mph school zone, The Charlotte Observer previously reported. The crosswalk is at the intersection of Eastway Drive and East Sugar Creek Road near the school.

Witnesses told police the driver had the green light “for his direction of travel” and that the student didn’t have the right of way, despite being in the crosswalk. The student was hit as he neared the center median, police said. The driver remained at the scene, according to the release.

Officers said neither speed nor impairment are suspected on the 19-year-old driver’s part, although the collision “remains under active investigation,” according to a previous CMPD news release. The driver was not hurt, police said.