Did a historic Christian camp burn because of a North Carolina high school rivalry?

SHARE COPY LINK

A high school rivalry is now part of the investigation into a suspicious fire that ravaged a historic 19th Century campground last weekend in western North Carolina, according Catawba County officials.

Forty cabins were destroyed and nine were heavily damaged in the blaze Sunday night at Balls Creek Campground, a Christian camp site on the National Register of Historic Places.

On Thursday, Catawba County Emergency Management acknowledged rumors that have linked two area high schools to the fire and noted a search warrant had been obtained.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Damage from last night’s Balls Creek Campground fire: 40 tents (cabins) destroyed & 9 others damaged. Joint local, state & federal task force investigating cause of fire. Hearts are heavy today with the loss at this special place! #ballscreekfire ⁦@CatawbaCounty⁩ pic.twitter.com/K4qZpEheRA — Catawba County EM (@CatCoEM) September 30, 2019

“According to task force investigators, it is a belief in the Bandys and Maiden communities that the fire may have been intentionally set as a retaliative measure related to animosity between students at Bandys High School and Maiden High School,” according to a press release.

“The task force is investigating this allegation, which as of the time of this release, has neither been corroborated nor refuted. The public is cautioned that this allegation is only one piece of the broader investigation which has many facets.”

The Hickory Daily Record reported Thursday the county fire marshal’s got a tip “that the fire may have been intentionally set in retaliation to an incident that occurred at a Bandys and Maiden High School football game” two days earlier.

Federal, state and local officials have joined the investigation. The fire is being called “suspicious,” but has not yet been labeled an arson. The task force includes the N.C. Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, according to a release.

A cause of the fire has not been determined, according to the release. Investigators say it started around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.

Balls Creek Campground is 45 miles northwest of Charlotte. The 33-acre camp is described as “a historic Methodist camp meeting” place, on its Facebook page.

It dates to 1853 and “is believed to be one of the largest religious campgrounds in the southern United States,” according to the Facebook page. The camp has been hit by fires in the past, including one in 1956 that destroyed 130 structures, the camp’s website says.