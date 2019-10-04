Toddler dies after being injured in fall at Charlotte airport, officials say

A 3-year-old died Sept. 28 after a fall at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed. jwillhelm@charlotteobserver.com

A 3-year-old boy died Saturday after succumbing to injuries from a fall at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport, the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Friday.

The toddler, Jaiden Samir Cowart, was injured from a fall at the airport on Sept. 25, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. The child was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

Cowart was taken to Atrium Health’s Levine’s Children’s Hospital and later pronounced dead, the Medical Examiner’s Office told the Observer.

Cowart’s fall was near an airport escalator, according to the office. Additional details on the nature of the accident were not immediately available.

The 3-year-old’s death is the second death reported at the airport in the last few months.

In August, a Piedmont Airlines worker, 24-year-old Kendrick Darrell Hudson, was killed when a baggage transport vehicle overturned on him.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.