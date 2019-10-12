Man hit and killed after falling face-first onto a Charlotte road, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

A 53-year-old man died after falling face-first into a lane of traffic on a Charlotte road and being hit by a car, police said.

The man was standing on a sidewalk along Statesville Avenue with other people early Friday morning when he “unexpectedly” stepped into the road, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

The man “fell into the right lane and into a prone position just prior to being struck” by the driver of a southbound Ford Focus, police said in the release.

The driver immediately stopped and remained at the scene, in the 3600 block of Statesville just before Carmine Street, according to CMPD.

Medics took the man to Carolinas Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about an hour after the 5:36 a.m. collision, police said. Police said they will release his name once his family is contacted.

The driver was not speeding and had not been drinking alcohol, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Lt. Bryan Crum of the CMPD Major Crash Investigations Unit at 704-432-2169, extension 4.