Pedestrian killed on uptown Charlotte highway early Saturday, driver charged with DWI

A pedestrian was killed on Brookshire Freeway in uptown Charlotte just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday, and police arrested the driver on a charge of driving while impaired.

Police identified the pedestrian as 25-year-old Deonte Lamar Wilkins. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Wilkins was crossing a poorly lit part of the highway between Graham Street and Interstate 77 when he was hit by a Toyota Camry, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police news release.

The Camry driver, headed northwest, appeared to be within the posted 50-mph limit but “was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian,” according to the release.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The driver, 30-year-old Tucker Ryan Rhodes, was released from jail by a magistrate on $1,000 bail, according to jail records. Rhodes remained at the scene, police said.

Brookshire Freeway is the official name of I-277/N.C. 16 in uptown.

Other drivers crashed trying to avoid the collision, police said, but no injuries were reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or Detective Andrew Oberer with the CMPD Major Crash Investigation Unit at 704-432-2169.