Police investigating east Charlotte shooting that left one man dead, police say

Police are investigating a shooting in east Charlotte that left one man dead Saturday.

In a news release, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting happened on Kelston Place near Albemarle Road. Police responded to an assault from a deadly weapon call just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said a man with gunshot wounds was taken by friends to an urgent care facility on Albemarle Road. The victim was then transported to Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center and died at the hospital, police said.

No further information has been released.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CMPD homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.