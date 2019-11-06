Local
CMS teacher accused of sex with student found dead along with husband after SWAT situation
A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District teacher, recently accused of sex with a student, was found dead along with her husband following SWAT situation at their home in Huntersville Wednesday morning.
Huntersville police say they were called to a home on Hambright Road after a family member called about 63-year-old Emma Ogle inside with a gun. Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, was dead inside the home, according to the family member.
Police say they arrived to find Emma Ogle also dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.
Emma Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, was recently being investigated by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools following charges involving sex with a student.
Wednesday morning’s incident led to nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School being placed on lockdown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
