CMS teacher accused of sex with student found dead along with husband after SWAT situation

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg School District teacher, recently accused of sex with a student, was found dead along with her husband following SWAT situation at their home in Huntersville Wednesday morning.

Huntersville police say they were called to a home on Hambright Road after a family member called about 63-year-old Emma Ogle inside with a gun. Ogle’s husband, 59-year-old Michael Ogle, was dead inside the home, according to the family member.

Police say they arrived to find Emma Ogle also dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

Emma Ogle, a teacher at Garinger High School, was recently being investigated by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools following charges involving sex with a student.

Wednesday morning’s incident led to nearby Lake Norman Charter Elementary School being placed on lockdown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.