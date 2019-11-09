Man with gun rushed at deputies before they killed him, North Carolina sheriff says

Deputies fatally shot a man after he rushed at them with a gun, Lincoln County Sheriff Bill Beam said.

Beam on Saturday identified the man as 38-year-old Ray Lee Correll of Lincolnton.

Correll had a gun to his head in his yard when deputies arrived about 5:45 p.m. Friday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

“He continued to threaten the deputies and fired shots into the ground,” investigators said in the release. “He then rushed toward the officers pointing his handgun at them, and they returned fire.”

Beam said in the release that his officers are trained to deescalate out-of-control situations, “but the man rushed our officers and was a short distance away from them when he was shot.”

The three deputies involved in the incident were placed on administrative leave pending a State Bureau of Investigation inquiry.

“Our condolences go out to the family of man who died,” Beam said in the release. “It’s a tragedy, not only a tragedy for them but a tragedy for my officers because they will have to live with this for the rest of their days in their law enforcement career.”