2 fatally shot in south Charlotte, 1 shot in uptown as 2019 homicide toll mounts

Two people were fatally shot in south Charlotte and another person shot in an uptown apartment building early Saturday, police said.

The two south Charlotte victims were shot about 5:15 a.m. in the 2700 block of Lytham Drive, police said. That’s near Park Road and Sharon Road West and just north of South Mecklenburg High School.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the second by medical staff at Atrium Health’s Carolinas Medical Center, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Police said a third person was shot in the incident, but CMPD has yet to release the person’s condition.

CMPD has released no other details about the shooting, including whether police have a suspect in custody. Police, however, said in the release that “we are not actively looking for any additional suspects.”

Uptown homicide victim

Officers found the uptown victim dead in a hallway in the Sky House Apartments at about 2:45 a.m. CMPD has released no other details about the killing, including if detectives have a suspect.

Police said they will release the names and ages of the victims in each shooting after notifying their families.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.