Police are at the scene of a homicide in Ballantyne on Thursday.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are conducting the investigation in the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle off Providence Road West, according to a CMPD tweet around 4:30 p.m.

Detectives with Homicide Unit are conducting a homicide investigation in the 12000 block of Paperbark Circle. — CMPD News (@CMPD) November 7, 2019

No further details have been released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This is a developing story. Check here for updates.