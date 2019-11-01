CMPD says man charged in homicide near Charlotte Bojangles’ is in custody in Georgia

Police have charged a 22-year-old Charlotte man in the Oct. 20 murder of Ronnie Lamont Franklin, who was shot and killed near a Bojangles’ restaurant on West Boulevard.

Demetrius Shivers-Adams is currently in police custody for unrelated charges in Richmond County, Georgia, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release Thursday.

Shivers-Adams, who police say fled after the shooting, is now awaiting extradition back to Mecklenburg County, police said.

Franklin, 33, of Charlotte, died near the intersection of West Boulevard and South Tryon Street, CMPD officials have previously said.

Police earlier said Franklin was killed following an argument with a group of people inside a business. His death marked the second homicide within a 24-hour time span that weekend, adding to the violent clashes in Charlotte that have led to a soaring homicide rate this year.

Police said the investigation into Franklin’s death is ongoing. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.