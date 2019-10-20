A man was found shot to death near South End intersection, police say

Police car lights in night time, crime scene, night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image. Photo by Getty Images This is a stock image downloaded from Getty Images. It is a Royalty Free image. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Police are investigating a shooting near a major South End intersection that left one man dead Sunday.

In a news release, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the shooting happened shortly after 5 p.m. at West Boulevard near S. Tryon Street.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound outside a nearby business and he was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said there was an argument between the victim and a group of people inside the business before the shooting. The suspected gunman fled the scene in a white Nissan Rogue, police said. The license plate is not known at this time, police said.

This is the city’s second homicide within 24 hours and the 88th in 2019.

Detectives are investigating a homicide in the 300 block of West Blvd. One person has been pronounced deceased. — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 20, 2019

No further information has been released. Check back for updates.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call CMPD homicide detectives at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.