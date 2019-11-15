Rush hour Friday in uptown likely snarled due to CMPD shooting investigation

FILE PHOTO Epicentre entertainment complex in uptown Charlotte. ogaines@charlotteobserver.com

Traffic in the middle of uptown Charlotte could be snarled during rush hour Friday, due to an ongoing investigation of a fatal police shooting near the Epicentre.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted that traffic was blocked near East Trade and South College, which will force motorists to use alternative routes into uptown. East Trade is a major artery through uptown’s corporate district.

The intersection was blocked before dawn Friday as CMPD and the State Bureau of Investigation collected evidence connected to fatal police shooting of a person outside the Epicentre entertainment complex.

Another person was wounded and remains hospitalized with non life threatening injuries, police said.

No officers were injured in the incident, police said.

Police have not released details of what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story.