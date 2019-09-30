Local
Fire department battling flames, heavy smoke at uptown restaurant
Firefighters responded to a fire at a restaurant in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon and part of College Street is closed to traffic.
The blaze broke out at a restaurant on the 100 block of N. College Street, near the Bank of America Center and Ritz-Carlton. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department reported seeing heavy smoke when they got to the scene.
On social media, multiple people posted photos and videos showing multiple emergency vehicles and thick smoke in the area.
There is no word on what may sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.
Civilians should avoid the area if possible.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Comments