Fire department battling flames, heavy smoke at uptown restaurant

Firefighters responded to a fire at a restaurant in uptown Charlotte Monday afternoon and part of College Street is closed to traffic.

The blaze broke out at a restaurant on the 100 block of N. College Street, near the Bank of America Center and Ritz-Carlton. Firefighters with the Charlotte Fire Department reported seeing heavy smoke when they got to the scene.

On social media, multiple people posted photos and videos showing multiple emergency vehicles and thick smoke in the area.

This fire has been upgraded to a 3rd Alarm. All hands are working. Fire on 2nd floor of Highrise. https://t.co/PTZ8EgwJgx — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) September 30, 2019

There is no word on what may sparked the fire or if any injuries were reported.

Civilians should avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.