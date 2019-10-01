CEO of opioid disposal firm shot in uptown Charlotte as crews fought restaurant fire

SHARE COPY LINK

The man shot in uptown Charlotte on Monday afternoon is the CEO of an opioid medicine disposal company who was walking to a business meeting when shots rang out.

John Holaday is the founder and CEO of a North Carolina-based company that counts Walmart and Walgreens among its clients. The company is called DisposeRx.

The 74-year-old Holaday was shot just before 4 p.m., as he stood near a fire scene on North College Street, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officials with DisposeRx told the Observer Tuesday that Holaday “was the innocent victim of a random shooting while walking to a business meeting.” Holaday remained in critical condition at Carolinas Medical Center Tuesday afternoon, according to DisposeRx officials.

“The DisposeRx family is in shock that a random unrelated altercation could result in profound injuries to our chief executive officer,” DisposeRx President William Simpson said in the statement. “But we know John. He is strong and healthy, and he is a fighter.

“We will stand by John, his wife and sons as he recovers, and we remain committed to fulfilling his vision and mission at DisposeRx,” according to the company statement.

“We’d like to thank the Charlotte emergency responders for their prompt onsite care provided to John.”

Firefighters told WBTV the fire was on the second floor of the high-rise building. The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire caused $1.5 million in damage.

As crews battled the fire, shots rang out. The fire started at Rooster’s Wood-Fire Kitchen on North College Street, near the Bank of America Center, Observer news partner WBTV reported.

On Tuesday, police charged 16-year-old Raheem Shacklette of Decatur, Ga., in connection with the shooting, according to Mecklenburg County jail records. He was booked just after midnight, records show.