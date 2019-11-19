I-77 toll lane contractor faces $30,000 daily fine despite project opening. Here’s why

The Interstate 77 toll lanes contractor continues to face a $30,000 daily fine, despite last Saturday’s opening of the final leg of the project, a state Department of Transportation spokeswoman said Tuesday.

From Nov. 1 through Tuesday, the ongoing fines total $570,000.

Unfinished work is the reason for the ongoing fine, Jennifer Thompson, spokeswoman for the N.C. Department of Transportation for the Charlotte region, told The Charlotte Observer.

I-77 Mobility Partners/Sugar Creek Construction was supposed to finish the project by Oct. 31 or face a $10,000 daily assessment for each of the three project segments.

I-77 Mobility Partners, a subsidiary of Spain-based Cintra, is the project’s developer. Sugar Creek Construction is the prime contractor.

The $647 million toll lane project started in November 2015 and stretch 26 miles, from Brookshire Freeway/Interstate 277 in Charlotte to N.C. 150 in Mooresville at Lake Norman.

The final stretch that opened Saturday night was between uptown Charlotte and Interstate 485 near Huntersville, about 11 1/2 miles long.

Big-ticket items that still to be completed include noise walls and paving, Thompson said. Some highway markers need to be replaced or added.

Jean Leier, I-77 Mobility Partners director of corporate affairs, released this statement to the Observer Tuesday: “I-77 Mobility Partners has ongoing conversations with NCDOT about the project and the comprehensive agreement, as we have throughout the entire planning and construction process.

“Some work, like paving and noise wall installation, is ongoing as weather permits. All of these roadway improvements will enhance the driving experience for users of this 26-mile stretch of I-77.“

Other fines

NCDOT fined I-77 Mobility Partners and Sugar Creek Construction more than $6.4 million from March 2017 through mid-September, according to state records the Observer obtained through a public records request. That’s about 1% of the project’s $647 million cost, the Observer reported last week.

The penalties, however, have so far only cost the firms about $2.4 million. DOT agreed to reduce penalties in some cases — by $2.6 million in one — and another $2.6 million in fines are in dispute, the Observer reported.

With the entire project open, a 25% discount on the price to drive the lanes has ended, according I-77 Mobility Partners.

Dynamic or variable pricing begins Dec. 1. That’s when toll rates may change “as often as every five minutes,” according to the developer’s website.

“Toll rates will be based on segment length, time of day, and demand for I-77 Express,” according to the developer’s website. “Using a NC Quick Pass transponder is the fastest, easiest way to pay for tolls in North Carolina and other states that accept SunPass, Peach Pass and E-ZPass transponders.”

Details about I-77 toll lane pricing are at https://www.i77express.com/pricing/toll-rates/.