Police name suspect in one of two sexual assaults on popular Charlotte greenway

Police have named a suspect in one of two sexual assaults on a popular Charlotte greenway.

The suspect, 27-year-old Taequan Elexus Carter, could be with his girlfriend, Elizaveta Markovetc, in Rhode Island, Massachusetts or Florida, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release. Police have warrants for Carter’s arrest, the release says without naming the charges.

A $1,000 reward is offered for information leading to his arrest, police said Friday night.

Carter and Markovetc may be in a dark two-door Honda Civic with N.C. license plate EKN3274, according to CMPD.

Anyone with information on Carter and Markovetc’s whereabouts should call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

Two attacks occurred on Sundays months apart on the Mallard Creek Greenway in the University area, according to police and media reports.

At about 5:30 p.m. Sept. 21, a 21-year-old woman jogger was attacked by a stranger on a greenway trail in the 9400 block of David Taylor Drive, The Charlotte Observer reported at the time, citing a police report.

The woman also was choked and was treated for bruises and scratches, police said in the report.

She managed to fight off the assailant as he tried to drag her into bushes, WSOC-TV reported, citing police. The jogger used pepper spray to ward the attacker off after he tackled her to the ground, according to WCNC-TV.

Just after 2 p.m. Nov. 3, a woman was choked unconscious after a man approached from behind and pulled her to the ground in the 200 block of East Mallard Creek Church Road, police said in a release.

“The victim came to with the suspect on top of her,” according to the CMPD release. “He got off of her” and ran away with her cellphone.

CMPD Officer Sirlena June said police obtained warrants against Carter only in connection with the Nov. 3 attack. Police are not saying if he is a suspect in the September assault.

Police offered these prevention tips for runners:

▪ Run in groups or with a buddy.

▪ Run/walk in well-lit areas.

▪ Be aware of your surroundings and don’t be distracted by listening to loud music.

▪ Let someone know your run/walk route