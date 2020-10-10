NC school system goes temporarily to remote learning, cites COVID-19 community spread

Students in the Stanley County Schools will learn remotely for two weeks due to increased community spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The school board voted 5-to-1 in favor of the move during an emergency meeting on Saturday, saying the health department recommended the switch to help curb the spread of the virus.

School board member Patty Crump read the motion, which said: “Due to increased community spread of COVID-19 and despite the efforts undertaken by the school system thus far, we have a coordinated recommendation from the Stanly County Health Department and Stanly County Schools’ administrative team to go full remote for a two-week period.”

The board broadcast its brief meeting live on Facebook, and members did not further discuss the motion before the vote.

North Stanly High School shifted to remote learning on Wednesday after “multiple” confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff were reported “in a short period of time,” The Charlotte Observer previously reported.

“At this time we are not aware of any students being considered a close contact to a positive staff member,” North Stanly officials posted on Facebook. The school moved to remote learning “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the post.

Per Saturday’s school board vote, all students in the system will begin learning remotely on Wednesday, Oct. 14, and not return to in-school instruction until Monday, Nov. 2. Teachers are to return on Friday, Oct. 30.

School board vice chairman Ryan McIntyre voted against the motion. After the vote, he told The Stanly News & Press the two-week period was irrelevant because the school system wasn’t part of the increased community spread.

According to its COVID-19 Dashboard, Stanly County had 2,237 total confirmed cases as of Friday, 192 more cases since Sept. 30.

